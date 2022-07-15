Watford star no longer on Everton’s radar, report claims

Watford forward Emmanuel Dennis is no longer a target for Premier League side Everton, according to a report from The Athletic.

Watford are looking increasingly likely to sell Dennis this summer, with a handful of sides from the top flight and abroad keen to sign the Nigerian international.

Manager Rob Edwards told The Watford Observer that the striker is wanting to leave the club and has been looking into potential moves, with the likes of Newcastle United, West Ham United and Everton circling.

However, the latter has since dropped out of the running to sign the 24-year-old as they look to use the money from the sale of Richarlison to Tottenham Hotspur on other targets.

The Hornets have already brought in Barcelona striker Rey Manaj and Vakoun Issouf Bayo on permanent deals. With Josh King having already departed for pastures new and Dennis seemingly likely to follow him out of the exit door Manaj and Bayo look to be set to lead the line next season.

Good news?

Although Everton have pulled out of the running, this could accelerate other interested clubs’ pursuit of the player. With one less side to compete with it means a deal could go through far more smoothly as to avoid a bidding war.

Dennis’ strong showing in the top flight last season means he won’t be short of suitors, and given he is pushing for a move away from Vicarage Road, he is expected to get his wish in the coming weeks. Watford would also likely make a profit with the sale of Dennis, having paid just £3million for him last summer.

They will look to reinvest the money from the imminent sale of the forward to help bolster their forward line and improve their chances of bouncing back to the Premier League at the first time of asking, and they stand every chance given the quality in their squad and their spending power in the transfer market.