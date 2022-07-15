Swindon Town set to swoop for 26-year-old striker who scored 14 goals last season

Swindon Town are set to sign free agent striker Tomi Adeloye after his Ayr United departure, trusted reporter Alan Nixon has said on his Patreon.

Swindon Town boss Scott Lindsey has wasted no time in making his mark on the squad since taking over from Ben Garner.

Nine new faces have made their way to the County Ground and it’s clear to see that the new head coach is intent on bringing the average age of the squad down and working with young players. Now, it seems signing number 10 is on his way in.

Reporting on his Patreon, The Sun journalist Nixon has said free agent striker Adeloye is heading for Swindon Town this summer.

The 26-year-old is without a club after his Ayr United deal came to an end. He managed 14 goals and four assists in 38 outings for the Scottish side, making for the most prolific stay of his senior career to date.

It is said Adeloye is now in for a medical ahead of his proposed move to the League Two side.

A point to prove?

Adeloye’s previous spells in England failed to bear fruit but after a strong stay in Scotland, he will be keen to prove himself if a move to Swindon Town goes through.

After spells in Charlton Athletic, Millwall and Stoke City‘s youth academies, the striker spent much of his time in non-league football.

He first headed north of the border with East Kilbridge in December 2020 but returned to England with Barnet a matter of months later before landing with Ayr United last summer.

His strong spell in the Scottish Championship should fill him with confidence ahead of his proposed EFL return with Swindon Town, who will be hoping to get the best out of the Sidcup-born striker should the move go through.