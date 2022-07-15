Sunderland announce permanent signing of West Ham youngster

Sunderland have announced the signing of West Ham youngster Aji Alese.

Alese, 21, is a product of the West Ham youth academy.

He’s featured in cup competitions for the club over the past few seasons, making his first-team debut during the 2018/19 campaign.

The centre-back also made the bench for a number of Premier League and Europa League games towards the end of last season.

But the Englishman – who has represented England’s youth sides from U16 to U20 level – has now signed a three-year deal with the Black Cats, who also have the option to extend his stay by a further year.

Sunderland have signed Alese for an undisclosed fee.

Alese is Alex Neil’s fourth summer signing, with Dan Ballard, Leon Dajaku and Jack Clarke having all joined on permanent deals too.

Sunderland have just a couple of weeks until they face Coventry City in their opening game of the 2022/23 Championship campaign.

Moving in the right direction…

Sunderland’s transfer philosophy now compared to just a few years ago is markedly different, and markedly more sustainable.

The club are clearly more keen on signing youngsters, mostly from top tier teams where they can’t get a look-in.

But Neil’s side are giving these players a chance and whilst there’s definitely an element of risk involved with transfers like this Alese signing, they’re exciting nonetheless.

Alese has spent time out on loan in the past with Accrington Stanley and Cambridge United, but he only made a handful of appearances between the two spells.

He might not be in Sunderland’s matchday squads straight away but expect the club to take their time, and ease him into the Championship.