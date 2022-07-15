Stoke City’s pursuit of 25-year-old falls through

Stoke City had proposed a loan deal for Dijon midfielder Bersant Celina in place, but the deal has since fallen through according to TWTD.

Stoke City were in pole position to sign the 25-year-old, entering into talks ahead of a move to the Bet365 Stadium. However, the deal, an initial loan with a view to buy, has since collapsed with Celina remaining in France for the time being.

The report states that Dijon are keen to offload the playmaker permanently this summer in the hopes of reducing their wage bill. This has put several sides on alert with Stoke City competing with the likes of Ipswich Town and Preston North End, before the Lilywhites cooled their interest.

Celina has said to have held talks with his former loan side Ipswich Town, but Turkish sides Antalyaspor and Kasimpasa remain keen and may be able to table a more appealing offer for the former Manchester City man.

A blow for the Potters…

With the deal looking increasingly likely to be completed and to then have it collapse at the final hurdle will hurt Michael O’Neill and Stoke City. The player can add creativity and goals from midfield and boasts experience in the EFL with Swansea City and Ipswich Town, and so would’ve been a solid addition to their ranks.

O’Neill’s side could continue to push for a move for Celina if they see fit and if the relationship is unharmed. Although, they could turn their attention to other midfield targets over the coming weeks ahead of their season opener with Millwall on July 30th.

However, the report states that Ipswich Town are still in the running. The Potters’ deal collapsing could bode well for the League One outfit in their bid to bolster their options as they push to earn promotion and join Stoke City in the second tier.