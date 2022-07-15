Sheffield United man joins League Two side on season-long loan

Sheffield United have confirmed defender Femi Seriki has joined Rochdale on a season-long loan deal.

Sheffield United rate the right-back highly and have given him a couple of opportunities in the first-team in recent seasons.

He has been a regular in the development squad and had a successful loan spell in non-league in the latter half of the 2021/22 campaign with Boston United. But now, he will be looking to prove himself at senior level in the EFL.

Seriki joins Rochdale in League Two where he will be hoping to gain regular playing time and help the Dale improve on last season’s disappointing 18th-placed finish.

The 20-year-old can play as a right-back, right wing-back or as a right-midfielder and so his versatility will stand him in good stead at his new loan side.

He becomes Rochdale’s seventh signing of the summer, joining the likes of Devante Rodney, Toumani Diagouraga, Ethan Ebanks-Landell, John England, Richard O’Donnell and Ian Henderson as new arrivals.

A move that suits all parties…

The move is a good one for both Sheffield United and Seriki as the player is likely to get valuable minutes out on the pitch regularly, and with vital experience playing in the fourth tier he should come back to Bramall Lane a better player.

The League Two side will also benefit of course, as they gain a young and exciting prospect from a top club in the Championship. He already has some experience of playing in both the Premier League and in the Championship, albeit one appearance in each and so Robbie Stockdale’s side can use this to their advantage.

He is versatile, quick and athletic and is solid defensively. He will be a solid addition to the Rochdale ranks, as they look to push towards the top six with the ultimate goal of promotion to League One.