Reports are addressing Leeds United’s apparent interest in Swansea City striker Joel Piroe, who is said to be valued at upwards of £20million.

Piroe has been linked with a handful of clubs since his spectacular maiden season in English football last time round.

The Dutchman scored 22 goals in 45 Championship outings for the Swans last time round, becoming the target of Leicester City in the process before the likes of Watford and Nottingham Forest were both credited with an interest.

Now though, reports from both Planet Swans and Swansea Independent have addressed what the latter describes as ‘rash social media speculation’ linking Piroe with a move to Leeds United.

Neither page can confirm nor deny Leeds’ interest in the Dutchman, but Swansea Independent says that the Swans have placed a £20million price tag on Piroe’s head after losing Flynn Downes to West Ham.

The Whites have been linked with a number of strikers this summer, suggesting that they’re in the market for one. But there’s no concrete reports linking the Yorkshire club to Piroe, and a simple Twitter search pulls up no ‘rash social media speculation’ backing Piroe with a move to Elland Road.

Who to believe…

Both Planet Swans and Swansea Independent are tow trustworthy sources of Swansea City information. The fact that neither is denying Leeds’ interest in Piroe could suggest that there may be something there, but where this rumour has come from remains a mystery.

And the rumour make sense – Piroe is certainly a player with Premier League potential and Leeds have been linked with a number of Championship talents this summer, with Stoke City’s Josh Tymon being a recent other.

Swansea will be desperate to keep hold of Piroe though, especially after losing Downes. This £20million price tag would see them make a huge profit on the striker they paid £1million for last summer, but losing Piroe this summer could also see them really struggle next time round.

For now, Piroe remains a Swansea City player, and his links to Leeds United remain unclear.