Report reveals Sheffield United’s position on potential permanent deal for new loan man

Ciaran Clark joined Sheffield United on loan from Newcastle United this week and now, The Star are reporting Paul Heckingbottom may attempt to sign Clark permanently if he impresses this season.

Clark, 32, has made the temporary move to Bramall Lane after falling down the pecking order with Newcastle United.

The central defender has featured across both the Championship and Premier League in recent years, but after only registering 13 league appearances last time out, it began to appear his time as a starter was coming to an end.

As a result, he has been freed to make a loan move to Sheffield United. He comes in to bolster Paul Heckingbottom’s options at the back while giving himself a chance to impress before his contract runs out at the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

Now, The Star are now reporting that Heckingbottom is ‘likely’ to try and sign Clark on a permanent basis next summer if he can impress while on loan.

A lot still to offer…

Clark may not fit into Newcastle United’s squad anymore, but that’s not to say he still can’t offer a lot.

In the second tier, Clark should prove an experienced head who is more than capable of guiding a backline to success.

Sheffield United will be hoping to secure promotion this time around and they’ll be hoping Clark can play an influential role in that journey.

With his contract set to expire next summer and no sign of a new Magpies deal, Clark will be using this season as a chance to showcase what he can bring to the table in an attempt to drum up interest if he becomes a free agent.