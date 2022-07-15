Report reveals new rule scuppered Cardiff City’s attempted swoop for 23-year-old Arsenal man

Wales Online has revealed Cardiff City were unable to sign Arsenal defender Auston Trusty on loan ahead of Birmingham City because of new international loan rules.

Trusty, 23, is gearing up for his first season of English football after sealing a loan move to Birmingham City on Friday.

The American defender has a wealth of experience in the States with 112 MLS appearances and 21 caps for the USA’s youth squads.

His loan move comes after he signed for Arsenal back in January, though he stayed in the US with Colorado Rapids until recently. Now, new insight has emerged into Cardiff City’s efforts to recruit the centre-back.

Wales Online states that the Bluebirds held ‘positive’ talks with Trusty and his parent club Arsenal only for Birmingham City to wrap up a deal instead. Their report says it is due to the new rule surrounding international loans.

This rule classes Cardiff City as a ‘foreign’ club and as a result of this they are disadvantaged when scouting the loan market this summer.

This isn’t the first time it has happened already with another possible addition being halted because of the new ruling.

An unwanted obstacle…

Both Cardiff City and Swansea City are now up against it when trying to add loan players to their squads now.

It presents a new obstacle for the Bluebirds as some clubs, like Arsenal did, may avoid using up a spot on their quota by sending players on loan to Wales when they can just send them to English alternatives in the same league.

The rule is set to develop to limit clubs to only six foreign loans in 2024 too, making it even harder for the Bluebirds to pull deals like this off.

Losing out on Trusty is a blow, but they can’t let it derail their plans.

Cardiff City require defensive reinforcements and the club now need to turn their attention elsewhere. They finished 18th last year and will be desperate to improve this time around.

Steve Morison’s side begin the 2022/23 campaign with a game against newly-relegated Norwich City on July 30th.