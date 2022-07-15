Peterborough United man drawing interest from League Two club

Broom, 25, spent last season on loan at Plymouth Argyle.

In 43 League One games, Broom contributed to four goals and six assists.

The versatile midfielder joined the Posh in 2020, but he struggled to really make his mark on the team.

He only featured 15 times in the third tier during Peterborough United’s promotion-winning season and was sent out on loan to Burton Albion the season after.

Now, Football League World are reporting Mansfield Town are considering making a move for Broom this summer.

Broom has entered the final year of his contract and his club’s policy dictates he is transfer-listed as a result of this.

A cut above…

Despite things not working out for Broom at Posh, he is definitely good enough, if not too good for League Two.

Nigel Clough’s Mansfield Town narrowly missed out on promotion last season and adding Broom to their squad would be a huge statement of intent.

Broom’s ability to fit naturally across the midfield means he’s a useful asset to have across a long EFL season.

Peterborough United decided to transfer list Broom at the end of last season and despite the value of his versatility, it seems as though his future lies elsewhere ahead of the new season.

The new campaign begins in two weeks and it remains to be seen if Broom has landed himself a new club by then. He has previously starred in League Two with Cheltenham Town and proved his value on loan with Plymouth Argyle last season, so he could prove to be a great signing for the Stags.