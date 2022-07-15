Pack in, Rafferty in – Is this Portsmouth’s strongest starting XI as things stand?

Entering their sixth season in League One, Portsmouth have strengthened some positions but still lack depth in others.

Danny Cowley once again takes the reins ahead of Pompey’s 2022/23 campaign in the third tier. Despite bringing in experienced players such as Marlon Park and Joe Rafferty, the Hampshire side are still missing a centre-forward with Ipswich Town’s Joe Pigott reportedly being linked with a loan move.

But with the new season just a couple of weeks away, what is Portsmouth’s current strongest starting XI?

Alex Bass could possibly be the starting option for Pompey with loan signing Josh Griffiths possibly being too inexperienced to instantly become the first-team spot for goalkeeper.

Cowley could possibly opt for a 4-3-3 formation with Sean Raggett and club captain Clark Robertson possibly being the starting options for the centre-back positions. With Portsmouth currently lacking in depth, Cowley may possibly be eyeing up the signing of a couple of back-ups for the centre-back position.

The new signing of Rafferty gives Kieron Freeman healthy competition for a starting role at right-back with Rafferty possibly being first choice due to his recent Championship experience. Connor Ogilvie has been a regular starter for Portsmouth and could continue this role with Denver Hulme being a suitable back-up for him at left-back.

New signing and experienced midfielder Pack adds depth to the midfield, being able to play both defensively and in a central role. Joe Morrell and Ryan Tunnicliffe are more attacking minded players which would allow Pack to stay further back.

Play-maker Ronan Curtis could be a key performer for Pompey this season and Marcus Harness undoubtedly being a starting option on the opposite wing.

If a suitable option is unable to be signed in the centre-forward position, Reeco Hackett-Fairchild could possibly fill in this role despite preferring to play on the right-wing.

As it stands, this could be Portsmouth’s strongest starting XI: