New Derby County signing reveals key factors behind Rams move after Manchester City departure

Oduroh, 19, has linked up with the League One side following his departure from Manchester City.

He registered 15 appearances in the Premier League 2 last season, but he now makes the move to Pride Park after impressing on trial with Derby County recently.

The Manchester-born right-back has now opened up on his decision to join the club, stating his desire to play consistent first-team football. Speaking to Rams TV on the move to Derby County, Oduroh said:

“With my situation at the end of the season, there were a lot of clubs interested. Derby came up and I really liked the sound of the project. I wanted to be part of it. I bought into it.

“I want to play in the first team as much as possible. I want to get my name out there so people know what I’m about.”

Oduroh eludes heavily to the rebuilding project Derby County are hopefully about to set out on.

The Rams suffered an unfortunate relegation last year, but they now appear a lot more stable and they seem to be heading down the right path.

A quality addition…

After years of learning from Manchester City’s coaching team, the young right-back will be determined to show his quality in a Derby County shirt. Oduroh is waiting on his competitive debut in senior football, but it’s safe to say he’s raring to make the step up.

At 19, the only way to make strides is to play consistently and hopefully, his time in League One will offer him that.

The young prospect has a lot to prove and if he can grasp this opportunity with both hands, he will soon become a fan favourite Pride Park.

Oduroh is a small part of what has been a hugely promising transfer window so far for the Rams and their fans are confident of their chances this season.

The new campaign kicks off in two weeks and Derby County face Oxford United on the opening day.