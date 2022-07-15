Middlesbrough’s loan deal for Premier League ace nearing completion

Middlesbrough are edging closer to the loan signing of Manchester City’s Zack Steffen, with the goalkeeper on Teesside ahead of his move, according to journalist Paul Tenorio.

Middlesbrough have been linked with Steffen for a number of weeks and they now look to have got their man.

The Manchester City goalkeeper played second fiddle to regular Ederson last season and amid a desire for regular minutes, a loan move has been on the cards ahead of the new season.

Middlesbrough had Joe Lumley and Luke Daniels at their disposal last season but with Lumley having joined Reading it means Boro are in the market for a new number one.

They signed Luke Roberts from Northampton Town on a free transfer earlier in the window, but Steffen will surely be the favourite for the number one shirt as his move nears completion.

#USMNT goalkeeper Zack Steffen is in Middlesbrough right now to take his physical and complete the loan move from Man City to the Championship side, per source. Middlesbrough finished seventh in the Championship last season. pic.twitter.com/fdvxxpYO63 — Paul Tenorio (@PaulTenorio) July 14, 2022

He brings a wealth of experience having played 21 times in the Manchester City first-team, nine of which came last season. He also has 29 caps for the United States national team.

A huge coup for Boro…

Steffen is a cut above what Middlesbrough have at their disposal already and is a huge coup for the Teessiders.

He will come in and shore up an already solid defence. Lumley’s mistakes last season were a huge factor in them dropping points and so the imminent signing of Steffen could be the difference between reaching the top six and missing out.

As well as Roberts, Boro have already brought in Darragh Lenihan from Blackburn Rovers and Ryan Giles on a season-long loan. This season is looking promising for Chris Wilder’s side, and could challenge for the automatic spots if they can get one or two more deals over the line.