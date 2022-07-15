Middlesbrough flop could be key to Wilder’s pursuit of Frenchman, report claims

Middlesbrough flop Aaron Connolly has joined Venezia on loan as a ‘replacement’ for the outgoing Thomas Henry, with the French forward being linked with Boro, according to Teesside Live.

Middlesbrough had Connolly on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion last season, but he failed to make his mark in the Championship, scoring two goals in 21 games.

He is now set for a new venture, signing for Serie B side Venezia. But he could still offer a helping hand to his former loan side as he is said to be joining as a replacement for Middlesbrough-linked striker Henry.

The Frenchman is believed to be on Boro’s radar and Venezia have reportedly already received a bid from the Teessiders. However, Teesside Live state that Henry would prefer to stay in Italy amidst interest from Serie A side Hellas Verona.

Middlesbrough are prioritising the need for two strikers this summer and are looking at all markets to try and secure a deal before their season-opener against West Brom on July 30th.

Connolly’s move bodes well in Boro’s pursuit of Henry…

With Henry looking increasingly likely to leave Venezia over the coming weeks, Connolly’s arrival does increase Boro’s chances of signing the 27-year-old. The report states that he is ‘heavily linked’ to the Championship club and so manager Chris Wilder will be hoping Connolly’s loan switch accelerates his exit and prompts him to make a decision on a new club sooner rather than later.

Henry looks to fit the bill of what they are looking for and so would be a solid addition to the North-East club’s ranks if they can secure a deal.

If a move for Henry doesn’t materialise, Middlesbrough will have to switch their attention to other targets. They could look into the possibility of another Connolly or Folarin Balogun-type deal, loaning from the Premier League, although their possibilities are far more open with the money from the imminent sale of Djed Spence to Tottenham Hotspur.