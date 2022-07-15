Middlesbrough agree fee in sale of Djed Spence, medical expected in next 48 hours

Middlesbrough have agreed to sell right-back Djed Spence to Tottenham Hotspur for £12.5m, according to Sky Sports’ Lyall Thomas.

Middlesbrough and Spurs have been locked in negotiations for a number of weeks in the hopes of agreeing a fee to sell Spence to the Premier League side.

A range of figures have been reported over the course of the extended saga surrounding Spence, but Thomas now reports that an initial fee of £12.5m rising to £20m has been agreed.

Exclusive: #Tottenham are very close to agreeing a deal with #Middlesbrough for Djed Spence. Final negotiations are ongoing over an initial fee of £12.5m rising to a potential total in the region of £20m if add-ons are met. More on @SkySportsNews and here: https://t.co/OzHTtFnLI5 pic.twitter.com/D4EmWy9c9T — Lyall Thomas (@SkySportsLyall) July 14, 2022

The right-back hasn’t been short of suitors this summer following his key role in the promotion-winning campaign whilst on loan at Nottingham Forest. However, it looks to be Spurs who will now wrap up a deal.

In addition to Thomas’ tweet, The Athletic journalist David Ornstein states that if all goes to plan in the negotiations the player will undergo his medical in North London within the next 48 hours.

A huge bit of business for Boro…

The sale makes sense for all parties, as Spence wanted pastures new and Boro saw him as surplus to requirements and were prepared to cash in.

If the fee of £20m is reached, the 21-year-old would become the Teessiders’ biggest sale in their history, making for a significant bit of business for Chris Wilder’s side.

They will need to reinvest the money in their squad as quickly as possible in the hopes of getting a few new bodies through the door before their season opener against West Brom on July 30th.

Middlesbrough are in desperate need for strikers ahead of the upcoming campaign and so should look to address their lack of potency by dipping into the transfer market using the money from the sale of Spence.