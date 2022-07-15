McGrandles in, O’Connell in – Is this Charlton Athletic’s strongest starting XI as things stand?

Entering their third consecutive season in League One, Charlton Athletic are building a solid side with new manager Ben Garner at the helm.

Garner will enter his first season with the Addicks, surely aiming to improve upon last season’s shortcomings which saw the London club end up in mid-table mediocrity. The former Swindon Town boss has already brought in a number of new faces to replace a handful of key performers that have left.

But with the new season just a couple of weeks away, what is Charlton Athletic’s current strongest starting XI?

After the departure of veteran shot-stopper Stephen Henderson, Garner signed his former Swindon Town goalkeeper Joe Wollacott. The Ghanaian international proved himself to be a solid League Two player but could be playing second-fiddle to Craig MacGillivray who has a lot of experience in the third tier.

Due to the current lack of left-backs at the club, Garner may have to opt for a 3-5-2 formation unless he can find a player suitable to fill in the gaps before the season gets underway.

The Addicks could see a possible back-three of Ryan Inniss, Sam Lavelle and new signing Eoghan O’Connell for the majority of the season. A back-up centre-back with third tier experience may need to be brought in due to the lack of depth currently in this position.

Right-back Mandela Egbo could possibly have to play in a wing-back role to fit in with a formation that a number of Charlton Athletic players are familiar with. Loan signing Stephen Sessegnon is a more attacking-minded player that could suit a wing-back role well but Egbo’s familiarity with Garner’s tactics may mean he is a regular starter.

Corey Blackett-Taylor and Charlie Kirk are both options on the left side of midfield and there could be constant rotation between the two of them as the season moves along.

In midfield, the likes of Alex Gilbey and Sean Clare would surely be regular starters in the centre of the park, with new signing McGrandles potentially playing alongside.

Both George Dobson and Albie Morgan are also more than capable of playing a key role in the Addicks midfield during the upcoming campaign.

A centre-forward partnership of Jayden Stockley and Chuks Aneke could be likely due to a lack of depth currently in that position. Garner could possibly look to bring in another option in that role with the experience needed to help the side possibly push for a play-off place.

As it stands, this could be Charlton Athletic’s strongest starting XI: