League One club in talks over permanent deal for Barnsley man

Bristol Rovers are in talks to sign Barnsley man Luke Thomas on a permanent deal, it has been reported by Bristol Live.

Barnsley winger Thomas spent the 2021/22 campaign on loan with Bristol Rovers, heading to the Memorial Stadium in search of regular game time away from Oakwell.

In his time with the Gas, the 23-year-old managed one goal and five assists in 32 outings across all competitions.

Now, it has been claimed discussions are taking place over a possible permanent return to the League One new boys.

Bristol Live has said that Bristol Rovers are ‘pushing’ to bring Thomas back ahead of the new season as Joey Barton looks to bolster his options in attacking midfield. Talks are taking place over a possible three-year deal as the former Derby County youngster enters the final 12 months of his contract with Barnsley.

A good move for all?

Thomas has been involved in Michael Duff’s pre-season at Barnsley but it remains to be seen if he figures in his plans moving forward.

His time with the Tykes has yielded two goals and eight assists in 64 games so far, but with Bristol Rovers lurking and a year left on his deal, it could be the right time for a permanent departure.

The Soudley-born ace found more regular game time towards the end of the season and Bristol Live’s report states that Barton and Thomas are keen to work with one another again. That relationship between the manager and the player could make this the perfect move for all as Thomas looks to maximise his potential and kick on with his development after a turbulent couple of seasons.