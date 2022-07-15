Latest Derby County news: Rams battling Rangers for 22-year-old, free agent midfielder linked + more

Derby County‘s preparations for the 2022/23 campaign are in full flow following their recent change of ownership.

It has been confirmed that Liam Rosenior will be remaining interim boss for the time being.

The 38-year-old has made some impressive signings since being made interim following Wayne Rooney’s departure. Derby County have been ‘impressed’ with the work done by the 38-year-old and he ‘will be given every support and encouragement to make the job his’.

In terms of transfers, Derby County are among the League One sides taking an interest in free agent midfielder Korey Smith, as per Darren Witcoop. Smith was released by Swansea City at the end of last season and could be a good addition to a Rams midfield that is already well-stocked with quality options.

A report from Football Insider has revealed that Derby County are leading the chase for Northampton Town left-back Ali Koiki. Rangers are also keen on Koiki but it appears Rosenior and co are leading the race. Koiki has one-year left on his deal and it would be a smart signing for the Rams if they can strike a deal.

Reports from Football Insider claimed that Coventry City are keen on swooping for Rams midfielders Max Bird and Louie Sibley.

However, Coventry Live has since clarified the Sky Blues’ position, stating that both are on the radar as potential replacement should key players move on but neither are being actively pursued at this moment in time.

New arrival Kwado Oduroh has spoken about his reasons for making his move to Pride Park from Manchester City. The 19-year-old revealed all when speaking to RamsTV, revealing he was enticed by the project with Derby County and motivated by his desire for more first-team football.

“With my situation at the end of the season, there were a lot of clubs interested,” he said.

“Derby came up and I really liked the sound of the project. I wanted to be part of it. I bought into it.

“I want to play in the first team as much as possible. I want to get my name out there so people know what I’m about.”

Oduroh quite rightly seems invested in the rebuild at Derby County. All the new arrivals since the change in ownership has brought a real sense of optimism among fans, breathing new life into the club ahead of the new season after a torturous two seasons.

Derby County’s season gets underway against Oxford United at Pride Park.