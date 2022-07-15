Journalist picks the one Middlesbrough youngster who could break into the first-team next season

Middlesbrough defender Bryant Bilongo has impressed in pre-season so far, and journalist Craig Johns has stated if any youngster is to break into the first-team fold next season, it would be the 20-year-old.

Middlesbrough have faced Bishop Auckland and York City so far in pre-season, winning 5-0 and 3-2 respectively. In both games manager Chris Wilder has given opportunities to players on the peripheries and to academy players.

The likes of Calum Kavanagh, Sonny Finch and Hayden Hackney have all played their part, yet another player has been singled out for praise by Teesside Live writer Johns. Bilongo has played as a left centre-back in both games and has been vitally important in the two victories.

This view is certainly shared by Johns who states that he has stood out amongst the other academy players, that there is ‘noises from within’ the club, and that although it seems unlikely any youngsters will break through next season, if one player was to do so it would be Bilongo.

A solution to a problem position?

Middlesbrough are indeed lacking a left-sided centre-back and Wilder has spoken out about his desire for a left-footer to play on that side in the heart of defence. At present they have five centre-back options in Dael Fry, Paddy McNair, Darragh Lenihan, Anfernee Dijskteel and Grant Hall, and all five are right-footed.

Bilongo provides Boro with a solution in a problem position and could certainly be an option for the Teessiders next season, even if only utilised as a back-up option to what is already at their disposal.

Their priorities in the transfer market lie elsewhere as Wilder urgently looks for a new goalkeeper and two new strikers. But if the opportunity did arise to sign a left-footed centre-back in the transfer market who fit the bill, Middlesbrough would likely jump at the chance. Yet if a player didn’t match their criteria, Johns is right in that Bilongo could be the one who steps up.