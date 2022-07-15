Insight emerges on Burnley’s reported interest in key West Brom player

West Brom man O’Shea was linked with a move to Burnley in a report from Football League World earlier this week.

They claimed the Clarets had identified the Irishman as a replacement for Nathan Collins following his Premier League return with Wolves. However, Lancs Live have now moved to clarify the club’s true position on the links with O’Shea.

They state that Burnley have made no contact with the Baggies over a possible deal for the 23-year-old centre-back.

In addition, Vincent Kompany and co are not prioritising any more additions at the heart of defence as it stands. CJ Egan-Riley, Luke McNally and Taylor Harwood-Bellis (loan) have already signed this summer to bolster their options at centre-back ahead of the upcoming Championship season at Turf Moor.

Smart from the Clarets…

Although the departure of Collins is a blow, Burnley still have four solid options at the heart of defence. Kevin Long is alongside the earlier mentioned trio of signings, so while one more option wouldn’t go amiss, it won’t be a priority at this stage.

In a bid to continue their clever business to date, the Clarets would be smart to prioritise the addition of another goalkeeper.

Wayne Hennessey looks poised for a loan exit to Nottingham Forest, leaving Bailey Peacock-Farrell and Will Norris as the only senior shot-stoppers on the books at Turf Moor.

A new striker would be a welcome signing too. Jay Rodriguez and Ashley Barnes are currently the only natural strikers contracted to the club.