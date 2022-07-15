Huddersfield Town dealt hammer blow with star man set for Premier League move in the next 48 hours

Nottingham Forest are expected to complete the signing of Huddersfield Town midfielder Lewis O’Brien in the next 48 hours, the Daily Mail has said.

Huddersfield Town man O’Brien has been a key figure at the John Smith’s Stadium since making his way through the youth ranks and into the club’s first-team. He has played 130 times for the Terriers across all competitions, managing eight goals and 10 assists.

The dynamic midfielder has long been touted for a future in the Premier League and now, it seems a top-flight move is close.

According to the Daily Mail, Premier League new boys Nottingham Forest are expected to wrap up a deal for O’Brien in the next 48 hours as Steve Cooper continues to prepare his squad for life in England’s top division.

Though a specific fee is not mentioned in the report, it is said to be less than the £10m sum that has been mentioned before.

Another blow…

After narrowly missed out on promotion at the hands of Forest last season, it’s been a difficult summer for Huddersfield Town.

Popular boss Carlos Corberan has moved on and key players like O’Brien and Harry Toffolo continue to be linked with moves away. The news of O’Brien’s nearing departure comes as another blow, even despite the promising signing of young attacking midfielder Jack Rudoni.

In terms of a potential replacement for the midfield star, new boys Rudoni and David Kasumu will be among those vying for a starting role.

Jonathan Hogg, Jon Russell, Scott High and Duane Holmes are currently on the books too, but it remains to be seen if the Terriers look to purchase a new replacement with the money received as part of the O’Brien deal.