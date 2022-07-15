Frontrunner named in Derby County, Rangers battle for 22-year-old ace

Derby County and Rangers are both keen on Northampton Town man Ali Koiki, but it is reportedly the Rams who are leading the chase for the left-back.

Koiki enjoyed a strong 2021/22 season with Northampton Town, impressing in his 49 outings in his first campaign with the club.

Operating as both a left-back and left wing-back, the 22-year-old managed one goal and three assists, with his bombing runs up and down the left-hand side making him a popular figure at Sixfields. His performances drew attention in January and now, it has been claimed new interest has emerged.

Football Insider has said that Derby County and Rangers are chasing Koiki this summer.

It is added that the Rams are the frontrunners in the battle for his signature as they look to replace Lee Buchanan.

The former Burnley youngster has a year remaining on his current contract with the Cobblers after triggering a clause in his deal in February.

A smart swoop for Derby County?

Interim boss Liam Rosenior has wasted no time in bringing fresh faces to Pride Park following David Clowes’ successful takeover of the club.

Thus far, the vast majority of the additions have been experienced players, with Haydon Roberts (loan) and Kwaku Oduroh the only new arrivals under the age of 26.

A move for Koiki would add some more youth and hunger to their ranks, with the marauding left-back’s runs and physicality making him a danger going forward as well as a solid defender at the back.

Given that he is in the final 12 months of his contract at Sixfields, the Cobblers could have a decision to make on Koiki’s future if either Derby County or Rangers’ interest is firmed up ahead of the new season.