Derby County among League One sides eyeing 31-year-old after Championship release

Derby County have been credited with interest in midfielder Korey Smith, who is without a club after being let go by Swansea City this summer.

Derby County have made good use of the free transfer market this summer as they prepare their squad for a League One return.

More additions are still needed though if the Rams want to fight it out at the top end of the table, and it has now been claimed that another free agent is on their radar.

Reporter Darren Witcoop has said on Twitter that midfielder Smith, who is available following the expiry of his contract with Championship side Swansea City, is a target for Derby County.

Other League One clubs are also said to be keen on the 31-year-old as his search for a new team continues.

It would mark another eye-catching move for the Rams if they can strike a deal for the experienced midfielder this summer.

In need of more midfielders?

Despite the links with Smith, it could be argued that Liam Rosenior doesn’t actually need another central midfielder as it stands.

Conor Hourihane has already joined the ranks, with Krystian Bielik, Max Bird, Louie Sibley, Liam Thompson and Jason Knight already on the books at Pride Park.

Smith could be required as a replacement given that Bird, Sibley and Knight have all been linked with moves away. However, at this moment in time, you would think that there are other areas that could be of more importance to Rosenior.

More options at full-back wouldn’t go amiss despite Kwaku Oduroh’s arrival, while another winger could be worthwhile for the Rams too.