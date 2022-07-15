Coventry City’s stance detailed amid links with League One duo

Coventry City are aware of Derby County pair Max Bird and Louie Sibley, though neither are being actively pursued, Coventry Live has clarified.

Derby County duo Bird and Sibley have both drawn interest from the Sky Blues this summer.

The midfielders are among the Rams youngsters to have made the step up to the first-team in recent years, both becoming regulars at Pride Park. Bird has already notched up 112 senior appearances for the club at the age of 21, while Sibley has featured 76 times at a year younger.

Now, amid the reported interest from Coventry City, local reports have clarified the Sky Blues’ position.

It is said that while the club are both Bird and Sibley are ‘very much known’ to the recruitment team at the Coventry Building Society Stadium, neither are being pursued at this point. The Derby County pair are on the radar as potential replacements should Coventry City lose players in those positions though, it is added.

Smart targets…

Mark Robins has had to be shrewd in his transfer business with Coventry City since taking the reigns, and in the event of departures, Bird and Sibley would be more smart additions for the club.

They are both of the age where they are mature enough to play regular first-team football but despite their strong experience in senior football, the Derby County duo still have the best years of their respective careers ahead of them.

It remains to be seen if the Sky Blues end up having to search for replacements this summer, but if they do, then Bird and Sibley could prove to be clever signings for Robins.