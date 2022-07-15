Coventry City’s position revealed as recent loan favourite nears Championship move

Coventry City have not been actively pursuing a deal to reunite with Ian Maatsen this summer, a report from Coventry Live has clarified.

Coventry City had Maatsen on loan last season, with the young Dutchman becoming a popular figure among the Sky Blues faithful.

The 20-year-old managed three goals and one assists in 42 games for Mark Robins’ side, successfully nailing down the starting spot on the left-hand side as he continued his development away from parent club Chelsea.

Maatsen now seems set for another spell in the Championship. The Athletic has claimed a loan move to Burnley has been agreed and amid the reports of a nearing move to Turf Moor, Coventry Live has shed light on Coventry City’s position.

It is said that the Sky Blues were not actively pursuing a deal to bring Maatsen back this summer, despite Mark Robins’ continued admiration of the youngster.

A gap to fill…

Maatsen made the starting role in the left his own while with Coventry City, leaving a spot to be filled ahead of the new season.

Jake Bidwell is an option, though he can’t offer the dynamism going forward that the Chelsea youngster did. 20-year-old Josh Reid is in Robins’ ranks but it would be a big step up for the promising Scot given that he has only played one senior game for the Sky Blues.

Robins and co will have to cast their eyes over the market to find a player similar to Maatsen if they want to enjoy the same success down the left again.

The start of the season is moving closer and closer though, so it will be hoped a replacement can be found sooner rather than later.