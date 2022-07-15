Clubs handed Troy Parrott boost as Tottenham preference emerges, QPR and Sunderland among sides keen

Tottenham Hotspur’s Troy Parrott is reportedly most likely to be sent on loan to the Championship, according to Sunderland Echo.

Parrott, 20, spent last year on loan in League One with MK Dons.

The Tottenham Hotspur youngster featured in 47 games, scoring ten and assisting seven across all competitions.

Playing either as a striker or on either wing, Parrott demonstrated his ability to contribute heavily in the third tier and his performances helped MK Dons to a 3rd place finish.

The Irish international is a hot prospect, but with the ever-growing talent of Antonio Conte’s Spurs squad, he would find it hard to get consistent game time next year.

Therefore taking another loan move away would be best so he can continue his development and possibly catch the eye of the Spurs staff as well.

There has been a lot of interest in Parrott this summer, and a recent update has stated Parrott’s most likely destination is the Championship.

Speaking to Sunderland Echo, The Athletic’s Charlie Eccleshare said:

“The idea is for him to be loaned out for this season – most likely to a Championship club and building on the success of last season with League One side MK Dons.”

These new details boost the chances of a second-tier side landing Parrott this summer, which the sides interested said to include Sunderland, QPR, Middlesbrough and Preston North End.

Finding his feet…

At 20-year-old, Parrott is still finding his feet in senior football.

At the youth level, the Irish striker has been prolific scoring 31 times in 38 games for Spurs’ academy squads.

Parrott could definitely make an impact for any Championship team. His physical attributes make him hard to handle and if placed in the right system where he’ll get chances, his return will be significant.

It looks as if there is going to be a big fight for Parrott’s signature and at the moment it’s impossible to call which way it will go.

The Championship season begins in two weeks and hopefully Parrott will have his new club by then.