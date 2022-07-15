Cambridge United set to permanently sign young Bournemouth defender

Ibsen Rossi, 21, spent last season between both the Cherries and Dundee.

The central defender struggled for consistent game time across his time with both clubs, only featuring 11 times in the 2021/22 season.

The Streatham-born defender will likely struggle again for game time at Bournemouth after their promotion last season and now, it seems a move away from the club is on the cards.

Football League World have said revealed Ibsen Rossi is set to join League One’s Cambridge United on a permanent three-year deal.

The report also states the U’s have managed to beat many teams, both in England and abroad to Ibsen Rossi’s signature, with manager Mark Bonner playing a vital role in tempting him to League One.

An impressive coup…

The signing of Ibsen Rossi will be an eye-catching one for the U’s if the reports are true.

The 21-year-old has a lot of room for development and Cambridge United could be a good place for him to grow with regular first-team minutes far more likely than with Bournemouth.

Ibsen Rossi will add youthful competition to Cambridge United‘s defence and it’ll be interesting to see how he adapts to the new challenge at the Abbey Stadium after five years developing his game with the Cherries.

Should this deal go through soon as expected, Ibsen Rossi will have around two weeks to settle into his new club before the season begins.

Bonner’s Cambridge United side begin the new campaign with a home tie against promotion hopefuls MK Dons.