Burnley set to land Championship playmaker in the next week, says reporter

Burnley are reportedly set to land Coventry City’s Callum O’Hare within the next week, as per Daily Mirror reporter James Nursey.

O’Hare, 24, spent last season featuring heavily for the Sky Blues.

The attacking midfielder featured in 45 Championship games, scoring five and assisting eight in the 2021/22 season.

Coming through Aston Villa’s academy, O’Hare impressed almost immediately. The Solihull-born midfielder contributed to 26 goals in 61 games for Villa’s U23.

O’Hare is still quite young and he has a lot of potential still to fill, but it appears his time at Coventry City is coming to an end.

Alan Nixon reported that the Clarets were interested in O’Hare at the start of July, and now Nursey is reporting the deal could be completed next week.

See @MirrorFootball 's live blog for transfer news https://t.co/DMBuPYWKQ1 Am expecting Burnley to land Callum O'Hare from Coventry in next week. They are offering him a major pay-rise. Sky Blues could bid for Derby's Sibley if he goes — James Nursey (@JamesNursey) July 15, 2022

An instant impact…

Vincent Kompany will be hoping his first year as a manager in England ends with Premier League football returning to Turf Moor.

The Burnley squad currently looks revitalised ahead of the new season and their summer business so far has been nothing short of impressive.

Adding O’Hare to their ranks will only increase Burnley’s chances of an immediate top-flight return, but they mustn’t underestimate the second tier.

As things stand the Championship looks more competitive than ever with several teams gunning for the top two spots this time around.

O’Hare’s current side Coventry City finished 12th last season and they’ll be hoping to improve on that and push closer towards the top-six.

However, it appears with a deal edging closer, O’Hare feels his future is best suited under Kompany’s guidance.

The new season begins in two weeks and O’Hare could play his first game for the Clarets on July 29th against Huddersfield Town.