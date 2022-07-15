Blackpool set to make second bid for 21-year-old after seeing six-figure offer rejected

Blackpool are set to make a second bid for Shamrock Rovers right-back Andy Lyons, as per Lancs Live.

Lyons, 21, featured 26 times across all competitions during the 2021/22 season.

The Irish talent, who can play as a full-back or wing-back on either the left or right, managed six goals and five assists in 20 league games for Shamrock Rovers last time around.

The U21 international has caught the eye of the Seasiders and they’re now looking to strike a deal.

A Lancs Live exclusive has revealed Blackpool‘s initial bid was rejected, but the northwest team are expected to go in again.

The Seasiders’ first bid was believed to be in the region of £100,000 and they’ll need to increase that should they want to pull this one off. Personal terms have already been discussed though as Michael Appleton looks to bolster his options on the right.

At 21, Lyons already has a solid base of experience underneath him. He played 77 times for Bohemians before making the move to Shamrock Rovers in January and he could be just what the Tangerines need ahead of the new season.

In need of new additions…

Blackpool’s summer business as of yet has been subdued with not much in way of improvements so far.

There are now less than three weeks until the start of the new season and Blackpool will need to strengthen should they want to have success this season.

Lyons could prove a shrewd but smart addition Appleton, but it will be hoped that further additions are being lined up on top of the Kildare-born talent as the Tangerines’ new boss looks to make his mark on the squad at Bloomfield Road.