Ballard in, Clarke in – Is this Sunderland’s strongest starting XI as things stand?

Sunderland have added two players to their ranks so far already this summer in what looks to be an exciting season ahead.

Head coach Alex Neil is currently enjoying his first pre-season in charge of the Black Cats after guiding them to a long-awaited promotion last time out.

After four years in League One, this season certainly won’t be easy and there will be obstacles to cross in the upcoming campaign.

As a new era begins on Wearside, Sunderland said goodbye to several players who were released at the end of last season. Aiden McGeady and Jordan Willis were among those not offered a new deal and whilst their departures were necessary, it does mean Sunderland need to make further additions this summer.

Neil tends to switch between a 4-2-3-1 and a 3-4-1-2 system, but with Sunderland lacking some quality and depth in some areas, the squad looks slightly makeshift as things stand.

Sunderland tied Anthony Patterson down to a long-term deal earlier this summer, but they currently don’t have a number two to challenge the academy product. The Black Cats added Daniel Ballard to their defensive ranks. The youngster joins from Arsenal after an impressive Championship spell last time out.

Sunderland lack depth at both left and right-back, positions which will certainly need to be looked at before deadline day.

The Wearsiders have had no fresh faces come into their midfield so it looks likely Corry Evans will battle it out with Elliot Embleton, Jay Matete and Luke O’Nien for a spot in the centre.

Former loanee Jack Clarke recently joined Sunderland permanently, whilst Patrick Roberts extended his Sunderland contract last month. It has been reported Sunderland are interested in Brighton and Hove Albion winger Reda Khadra, however Sheffield United have made the first move in that saga.

Up front, Sunderland are incredibly slim with the only natural striker being Scottish international Ross Stewart. Stewart scored 26 league goals last year, but Sunderland need backup. It is reported that Sunderland are monitoring Nathan Broadhead but as things stand a deal isn’t close.

As things stand then, this could be Sunderland’s strongest XI…