‘A few irons in the fire’ – Reporter shares promising Sheffield Wednesday transfer update

ExaminerLive reporter Dom Howson says there’s nothing ‘close’ for Sheffield Wednesday in terms of transfer rights now.

Sheffield Wednesday signed a horde of new players last summer. Darren Moore rebuilt the squad after some turgid years in the Championship and he’s made a lot of new signings again this time round.

The likes of Will Vaulks has joined whilst former Rotherham United duo Michael Smith and Michael Ihiekwe have both signed, with others of note too.

And when asked whether there’s any news on the Owls transfer front, Howson said in a recent Q&A for ExaminerLive:

“There are a few irons in the fire. Moore has stated he would like to sign one or two more players. I am not aware right now of anything being close transfer wise but things can change very quickly in football. It is an ongoing process.”

Wednesday have been linked with a few players recently, with one being long-term target Mallik Wilks.

Hull City and Sheffield Wednesday seem to be at a standstill in terms of the fee for Wilks, and Howson’s comments above could suggest that this particular pursuit of dying down.

But the Owls could still bring in a few loan players towards the end of the window.

A lot of Premier League clubs are on pre-season tours right now, so decisions on younger players has understandably taken a backseat.

Howson recognises this, and goes on to say:

“I can see Wednesday using the loan market more at the back end of the window. Most Premier League clubs have yet to decide on the make up of their squads.

“As soon as they have made decisions on youngsters, fringe players etc, clubs like Wednesday will try to get more deals done over the line.”

Wednesday made good use of the loan market last season, bringing in names like Bailey Peacock-Farrell and Harlee Dean to name a couple, with Reece James having joined on loan this summer.

Last-minute deals…

It looks like there’s going to be a lot of movement towards the end of the summer transfer window. Premier League clubs are increasingly looking towards the Football League as a place to develop their younger players and teams like Sheffield Wednesday will surely be looking to take advantage of this.

But with teams still away in Europe and around the world, Football League teams are being forced to wait a little longer to bring in loan players.

It’s surely set to make for a mad rush towards the end of the summer transfer window, but expect Moore and Wednesday to have a long list of potential loan targets, and expect them to be an attractive destination for a lot of younger players given their play-off finish last time round.