‘What can I say’ – Steve Bruce responds to Preston boss Lowe’s comments on West Brom attacker

Robinson has recently been linked with a return to Preston North End.

And Lilywhites boss Lowe was quick to respond to the rumours, saying:

“I’m not interested in Callum Robinson because of what he’s done for the football club, I’m interested in Callum Robinson because he’s a good footballer.

“I don’t want to disrespect Steve Bruce, who I have a lot of time for and is a fantastic bloke who has had a fantastic career. And West Brom as a club, what I don’t want to do is talk about their player, so I have to be respectful of it in that way.”

And now, Bruce has responded to Lowe’s comments, telling Express and Star:

“What can I say to someone else’s comments? I’m sure he does like him, in this day and age it’s alright talking about other people’s players.