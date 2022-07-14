‘What can I say’ – Steve Bruce responds to Preston boss Lowe’s comments on West Brom attacker

West Brom manager Steve Bruce has responded to Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe’s comments on Baggies forward Callum Robinson.
Robinson has recently been linked with a return to Preston North End.
And Lilywhites boss Lowe was quick to respond to the rumours, saying:
“I’m not interested in Callum Robinson because of what he’s done for the football club, I’m interested in Callum Robinson because he’s a good footballer.
“I don’t want to disrespect Steve Bruce, who I have a lot of time for and is a fantastic bloke who has had a fantastic career. And West Brom as a club, what I don’t want to do is talk about their player, so I have to be respectful of it in that way.”
And now, Bruce has responded to Lowe’s comments, telling Express and Star:
“What can I say to someone else’s comments? I’m sure he does like him, in this day and age it’s alright talking about other people’s players.
“I’m sure there are a lot who like him, but so do I.”
Robinson is under contract at The Hawthorns until 2025 and it’s been reported that a potential move to Deepdale is being held up because the Baggies want a fee for the attacker.
He played an important part in West Brom’s eventual 10th place finish last season, featuring 43 times in the Championship whilst scoring seven and assisting nine.
Up in the air…
It seems unclear what Bruce and West Brom’s stance on Robinson is.
It’d been previously reported by Express and Star that Robinson was one of four first-team players that the Baggies were open to selling this summer, but they clearly don’t want to let him go on the cheap.
He’s a player with Premier League and Championship experience and he showed last season that he can both create and score goals.
For Preston then, it’d be a really decent signing.
Bruce though seems to be playing it cool for now, potentially leaving the door open for Lowe and Preston to come in with an offer.
West Brom kick off their 2022/23 Championship campaign with a trip to Middlesbrough at the end of this month.