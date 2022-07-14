West Ham hold ‘real interest’ in Burnley defender, reporter claims

West Ham United are keen on a move for Burnley defender Charlie Taylor, reporter Dean Jones has told Give Me Sport.

Taylor, 28, spent last season playing for the Clarets in the Premier League.

The left-back featured 31 times in the Premier League, assisting three times for Burnley. The York-born defender showed signs of quality, despite relegation at Turf Moor, and he is now being linked with a return to the top flight.

Speaking with Give Me Sport, reporter Jones has said that West Ham hold ‘real interest’ in bringing Taylor to the London Stadium. He said:

“We know West Ham are looking for fresh options on the left side of defence, and I’m told they have real interest in Burnley’s Charlie Taylor.

“It’s an especially interesting one to crop up because Burnley have been looking to sign a left-back on loan.”

It seems as though the left-back in question is Ian Maatsen, with The Athletic reporting that the Clarets have struck a temporary deal.

Taylor has played 148 times for Burnley since joining from Leeds United in 2017, notching up seven assists in the process.

A switch to London?

Should Burnley complete the move for Maatsen, he could be the man the succeed Taylor if a move to the Hammers was to materialise.

Kompany is enjoying an incredible first summer window at the helm at Turf Moor as his side hope to make an immediate return to the Premier League. A departure for Taylor would be a loss, but a deal for Maatsen would certainly lessen the blow of losing the former Leeds United man ahead of their return to Championship football.

However, it remains to be seen if Taylor’s links with a summer departure develop into anything more serious as the start of the new campaign nears.

Burnley look ready to take the second tier by storm and they begin their season with a game against Huddersfield Town on July 29th.