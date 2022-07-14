West Brom target now wanted by Galatasaray, Baggies have already held talks though

West Brom target Okay Yokuslu is now being eyed up by Galatasaray, reports in Turkey have revealed.

Yokuslu, 28, is currently a free agent after seeing his contract at Celta Vigo expire.

West Brom fans had been speculating online that the Turk could be returning to the club, after he impressed whilst on loan during the second half of the 2020/21 campaign.

Baggies boss Steve Bruce played down the rumour initially, before it was revealed that Yokuslu was ready to take a pay decrease in order to seal a return to The Hawthorns, and that he’d also held talks with the club too.

Now though, Turkish outlet Fotomac say that Turkish giants Galatasaray have identified Yokuslu as a possible summer addition, as they too look for midfield options.

Yokuslu has amassed 39 caps for Turkey so far in his career. His last cap for Turkey came last year and he may feel that a move to Galatasaray could bolster his chances of featuring for his nation for years to come.

A blow for the Baggies?

Galatasaray will obviously be an attractive destination for Yokuslu, or for any Turkish footballer for that matter.

They’re a huge club with European ambitions, but West Brom shouldn’t be written off just yet.

Bruce is putting together a decent summer transfer window and he’s already proved that he’s an attractive manager to play for with the captures of John Swift and Jed Wallace.

Yokuslu may yet have a decision to make in either joining Galatasaray, or returning to West Brom and helping them on their quest for Premier League football.