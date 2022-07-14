Update emerges on Peterborough United man’s transfer situation

Peterborough United are yet to receive any offers for versatile ace Idris Kanu, the Peterborough Telegraph has reported.

Peterborough United made the decision to put Kanu up for transfer at the end of last season.

It frees the 22-year-old to hunt for a new club ahead of the new campaign after struggling to make an impression with the Posh. He arrived as an exciting talent from Aldershot Town but 69 appearances have yielded just three goals and four assists since.

The Sierra Leone international has spent time out on loan with Northampton Town, Port Vale and Boreham Wood too.

Now, director of football Barry Fry is said to have told the Peterborough Telegraph that no offers have come in for the versatile forward as of yet, despite being placed on the transfer list.

A shrewd move?

Although Kanu’s time with Peterborough United hasn’t gone as many would have hoped, he remains a promising prospect and his versatility could make him a useful addition for a club looking to bolster their ranks this summer.

The London-born ace arrived at London Road as a striker but he has played much of his football out on the right-hand side since, operating either as a winger or a wing-back.

At 22, he has plenty of time to develop and maximise his potential too, so he could be a clever addition for someone ahead of the new season.

With Posh ready to let him go too, you wouldn’t think it will be a difficult deal to strike.

Should a move materialise, it would bring an end to Kanu’s five-year stay with Peterborough United and open the door to a fresh start for the former West Ham academy talent.