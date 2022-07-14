Update emerges on Liam Rosenior’s position at Derby County

Derby County have confirmed Liam Rosenior will be remaining as interim manager for now as the start of the new season moves closer.

Derby County‘s preparations for the 2022/23 campaign are well underway, with a host of new signings arriving following David Clowes’ successful takeover of the League One club.

The Rams are without a permanent manager as it stands though. Wayne Rooney has since moved on to become DC United boss while Rosenior has taken the reigns on an interim basis. Now, an update has emerged on his position.

In a statement on their official website, Derby County confirmed that Rosenior will be remaining interim boss for now.

The Rams state that they have been thoroughly impressed with the work done by the 38-year-old this summer as he gears the club up for the new campaign and they intend on continuing to provide him with what he requires to be successful in the position.

Time to secure Rosenior?

Rosenior has emerged as one of the EFL’s most promising young coaches in his time at Derby County and following Rooney’s departure, he could be the man to lead the Rams into the new era under Clowes’ ownership.

Given the backing he has received in the transfer market thus far, it certainly seems the club have faith in him to lead them forward. With that said, it could have been a smart move to secure his position at the club by offering him the job permanently rather than extending his interim stint.

However, fans will be encouraged by the continued communication from the club hierarchy regarding their plans and direction after such a turbulent couple of years.