Sheffield Wednesday could be priced out of move for Championship man, report says

Sheffield Wednesday could be priced out of a move for Hull City forward Mallik Wilks and turn their attention to other targets, according to Yorkshire Live.

Sheffield Wednesday are in the market to sign a striker this summer and had identified Wilks as a potential new recruit. But with the deal now looking to have hit a snag, they could turn their attention to other targets over the coming weeks.

The Owls had a bid thought to be around £200,000 rejected for the 23-year-old earlier in the window, with the Tigers holding out for a higher offer, although their valuation is still thought to be under £1million.

The report states that Darren Moore’s side aren’t prepared to pay an excessive amount for the forward and could soon end their pursuit altogether.

Last season was disrupted by injury for Wilks, as he made just 17 starts and scored three goals in the Championship. However, the season prior was particularly prolific as he 19 league goals and registered eight assists as Hull City claimed the League One title. If a deal to Hillsborough was sealed, Moore would be hoping for a repeat of his performances in the third tier.

A missed opportunity for the Owls?

At just 23 years old and a prolific goalscorer in years gone by, Wilks fits the bill for what Sheffield Wednesday are looking for in a forward. The report states that Moore wants pace and mobility at the top end of the pitch and so it would be a blow if they miss out on the Tigers talisman.

After a difficult season last time out, dropping down to the division below would allow him to gain his confidence, get regular playing time under his belt and help the Owls challenge for promotion.

However, the League One side don’t want to be drawn into a frenzy and bidding over the odds for a player when there may be cheaper and better value for money strikers elsewhere. Having signed nine players already this window, next season promises to be an interesting one for Wednesday, but they will want to address their want for a forward as quickly as possible.