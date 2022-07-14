Sheffield United reporter shares injury update on Billy Sharp

YorkshireLive reporter Nathan Hemmingham has revealed that Sheffield United Billy Sharp is yet to return to full training.

Sharp, 36, missed the end of last season after undergoing surgery on a thigh injury.

The striker was in red-hot form for the Blades, scoring 14 goals and assisting seven more in his 39 league appearances, earning himself a contract extension in the process.

But when asked where he’s at in terms of fitness, Hemmingham wrote in a recent Q&A for YorkshireLive:

“He is not in full training yet. I saw him on Tuesday and he was working hard in the gym and is doing everything he can to be back in time.”

Sheffield United had a number of injuries within their striking department last season, with Rhian Brewster, Oli McBurnie and Sharp all missing the end of last season.

But the Blades could have a new attacker on the way to Bramall Lane, with Hemmingham also revealing in his recent Q&A that Brighton forward Reda Khadra is having a look around Sheffield today as he weighs up a possible loan move to the club.

Sharp still no sharp…

Sharp’s injury last season was a huge blow for Paul Heckingbottom’s side. At 36 years old as well, Sharp can’t afford too many more injuries like this one.

But proved last season that he does still have an eye for goal in the Championship and if he was fit for the play-offs, then it might have been a different story for the Blades.

When he might be ready for selection again remains to be seen. But Hemmingham’s update certainly seems to suggest that Sharp is on the right path towards a return to action.

Sheffield United open their 2022/23 season with a trip down to Watford on August 1st.