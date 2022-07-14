Sheffield United man linked with Celtic and more reveals stance on summer speculation

Sheffield United defender George Baldock insists he is content at Bramall Lane after a summer of speculation.

Baldock, 29, is in his fifth season with Sheffield United.

The full-back has since racked up more than 150 league appearances for the club including 27 in the last Championship campaign.

But Baldock – who is out of contract next summer – has been the subject of transfer interest this summer.

Celtic have once again been linked with a move for the Greek international, who has also been linked with a surprise move to Greek giants Olympiacos.

But speaking to The Star about his future, Baldock has made it clear that he remains happy at Sheffield United – he said of the reports linking him with a move away this summer:

“I’m under contract here and I’m very, very happy here. I think we can achieve really good things here.