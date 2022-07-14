Sheffield United man linked with Celtic and more reveals stance on summer speculation

Sheffield United defender George Baldock insists he is content at Bramall Lane after a summer of speculation.
Baldock, 29, is in his fifth season with Sheffield United.
The full-back has since racked up more than 150 league appearances for the club including 27 in the last Championship campaign.
But Baldock – who is out of contract next summer – has been the subject of transfer interest this summer.
Celtic have once again been linked with a move for the Greek international, who has also been linked with a surprise move to Greek giants Olympiacos.
But speaking to The Star about his future, Baldock has made it clear that he remains happy at Sheffield United – he said of the reports linking him with a move away this summer:
“I’m under contract here and I’m very, very happy here. I think we can achieve really good things here.
“I love the lads, I love working under Hecky [Paul Heckingbottom] and it’s just one of those things, isn’t it? It never actually came to anything.
“I haven’t even spoken too much with Hecky about it and for me, that’s that really. I’m happy here, until the day that I get told that any sort of bid has been accepted or they think it’s best for me to move on.
“I’m extremely happy here. Everyone knows how much I love the club. And I’ll give my all for the club until the day I leave.”
Old guard…
Baldock is only 29 years old, but it feels like he’s been with Sheffield United for an eternity.
He helped the club earn promotion from the Championship in 2019, having been a hugely important player during the Chris Wilder era and still under Heckingbottom.
Injury and squad rotation thwarted his last campaign. But Baldock remains a hugely experienced player and an international player now as well, so it’s easy to see why teams like Celtic and Olympiacos are keen.
But what Sheffield United’s stance on Baldock’s future is remains to be seen though.
The upcoming Championship season could prove make or break for Baldock – if he struggles with injury then it could give the club a difficult decision to make ahead of his contract expiry.
Sheffield United’s 2022/23 campaign kicks off with a trip to Watford at the start of next month.