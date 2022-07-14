Rotherham United boss Warne ‘speaking’ to two potential new signings, Millers boss ‘confident’ of securing deals

Rotherham United manager Paul Warne is ‘confident’ his side will see two new faces arrive soon.

Rotherham United earned promotion from League One last season, finishing 2nd behind Wigan Athletic after another strong showing in the third tier.

They finished 2nd in League One and are set for another Championship return.

In the past, Rotherham United have struggled to adapt and have often suffered immediate relegation, but supporters are hoping this time will be different.

So far this window Warne has added depth and quality to his side. There have been six new arrivals to The New York Stadium and their business isn’t finished just yet.

Speaking to Yorkshire Post, Warne has admitted his side are closing in on two new arrivals and narrowly missed out on a third, he said:

“On the way over tonight I had the disappointment that a player chose a different club but that happens all the time.

“But I have got two I am speaking to tomorrow who I am confident of getting in and who will make a big difference to us.”

Learning from mistakes…

In their past attempts, Rotherham United may have fell victim to not strengthening sufficiently and suffering the consequences.

To hear Warne is confident of securing his next signings of the window is very promising, especially considering the season is still over two weeks away.

Warne’s side need to start on the front foot and build momentum early on to avoid having to play catch-up from the bottom of the table.

It’s unknown who these two potential newcomers are. Earlier this month Rotherham United were linked with Middlesbrough’s Uche Ikpeazu, but that rumour has quietened down.

Warne’s side begin their campaign with a game against Swansea City on July 30th.