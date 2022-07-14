Preston North End’s transfer stance emerges on Stoke City, Ipswich Town target

Preston North End have ‘cooled’ their interest in Bersant Celina amid interest from elsewhere, as per TWTD.

Celina, 25, spent last season on loan at Ipswich Town.

The Dijon attacker featured 35 times for the Blues, scoring six and assisting six.

His performances at Portman Road haven’t gone unnoticed and interest has sparked from across the EFL.

It was claimed on Wednesday that Stoke City hold a strong interest in the Kosovan playmaker while Turkish out Kasimpasa have made a formal bid.

ÖZEL – Kasımpaşa, Dijon forması giyen Bersant Celina için resmî teklif yaptı. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Oyuncuya Stoke City’nin de ciddi ilgisi var. pic.twitter.com/NzwI2TS2aa — Ertan Süzgün (@ertansuzgun) July 13, 2022

Now though, a report from TWTD has said Ryan Lowe’s Preston North End, who were linked with Celina back in May, have apparently cooled their interest.

A worthy addition?

Celina holds the technical ability to have a positive impact on any squad, and given his Championship experience, it wouldn’t take him long to adjust to life in the division if a move was to materialise.

Stoke City finished well off the top six last season and they’ll be hoping for a much more consistent season this time around.

Celina could be a worthy addition to Michael O’Neill’s squad given their limited options out wide and in attacking midfield. His Championship record stands at 14 goals and nine assists in 108 appearances.

Should Stoke City manage to pull this one off they’ll be adding a brilliant talent to their ranks.

It’s unknown why the Lilywhites have cooled their interest, but one thing’s for sure, Celina is a talent you don’t want to miss out on.

Lowe is preparing for his first full season in charge at Preston North End, their summer window so far has been okay but some would argue more quality needs adding before deadline day.