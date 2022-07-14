Preston North End pull out of race to sign Premier League youngster

Preston North End have pulled out of the race to sign Crystal Palace youngster Tayo Adaramola on loan, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Preston North End are hoping to bring in another left-back after the acquisition of Robbie Brady earlier in the window and had identified Adaramola as a potential loan signing.

The Crystal Palace defender has been attracting attention from fellow Championship side Coventry City, with the Sky Blues looking to win the race for his signature, according to a Patreon report from Nixon. Yet contrasting reports have since said that their interest hasn’t reached that point just yet.

Now though, it seems as though Preston North End have since backed out of their pursuit.

Nixon had this to say on Twitter on Thursday:

Despite his tender age, the teenager made his first-team debut in the FA Cup last season, coming on as a substitute against Hartlepool United in the fourth round before starting in the fifth round win over Stoke City. He was also on the bench for Patrick Vieira’s side in the Premier League in February and has been a regular in the academy setup.

In need of regular minutes…

Ryan Lowe’s side have been in the market to sign a new left-back and prompted them to take a look at the Palace youngster. However, with the addition of the earlier mentioned Brady, there isn’t as much of a need for Adaramola.

Not only that, but the addition of a player of Brady’s pedigree may well have had an impact on the youngster’s prospects of regular game time if a move did materialise.

The wing-back will want to be loaned to a club where he can develop his game and get regular minutes out on the pitch, and so will need to find a different club with Preston North End’s door seemingly closed.

He offers pace and trickery and is capable in his defence and so will be a welcome addition to any Championship side looking to bolster their ranks this summer. But with Deepdale out of the question, it remains to be seen which side he ends up at in the coming weeks.