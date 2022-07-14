Middlesbrough man seals loan exit abroad

Middlesbrough midfielder Martin Payero has joined Boca Juniors on a season-long loan, the Championship club has confirmed.

Middlesbrough signed Payero at the start of last season from Atletico Banfield in his native Argentina, and he went on to make 14 appearances for the first-team. During that time he found the net once and registered one assist.

Unfortunately his season was disrupted with injury, missing the majority of the campaign with various knocks, before a more serious ankle injury at the end of the campaign.

He had a run in the team under previous boss Neil Warnock but didn’t start a single game from when Chris Wilder took over in November last year. His lack of playing time could have been a huge factor in seeking a move elsewhere.

Even when fit he found himself down the pecking order behind the likes of Matt Crooks, Marcus Tavernier, Jonny Howson and January arrival Riley McGree.

The 23-year-old joins Boca Juniors on a season-long loan. But as reported by Teesside Live, there is an option to make the deal permanent next summer.

A move to Boro that sadly hasn’t pay off…

His performances at Middlesbrough never really materialised into anything more than potential and promise. There were signs that there was a capable player in there somewhere, but with Payero a victim of injuries and rotation he never got to put his stamp on the side.

A move abroad will allow him to get valuable game time if he keeps his fitness and ply his trade in a more familiar environment.

If he impresses whilst at Boca Juniors, Boro could look into the possibility of taking back the player to reintroduce him back into the first-team fold. But given the number of options ahead of him at the Riverside this does seem unlikely.