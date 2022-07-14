Liverpool defender’s transfer preference emerges amid Blackburn Rovers, Middlesbrough links

Blackburn Rovers, Middlesbrough and Stoke City target Ben Davies would prefer to make a permanent move away from Liverpool this summer, a report from Lancs Live has said.

Blackburn Rovers, Middlesbrough and Stoke City have all been mentioned as interested parties in Davies’ future this summer.

A report from Alan Nixon recently stated Rovers were ‘pushing’ for the centre-back, while Boro and the Potters were said to be keen on a deal in a report from Sky Sports (Transfer Centre Live, 11.07.22, 11:00) earlier this week.

Now, a report from Lancs Live has provided the latest on the situation.

Their report states that Davies would prefer to make a permanent move away from Anfield this summer rather than another loan. He spent the 2021/22 campaign on loan with Sheffield United, playing 21 times.

Lancs Live also state that wages could be an obstacle as the Liverpool man would need to take a big pay cut to join Blackburn Rovers. Jon Dahl Tomasson had already suggested this was the case though while speaking to the same outlet.

What next for Davies?

After his time on the books with Liverpool, a return to the Championship looks to be Davies’ best bet.

He was a star performer in the division with Preston North End and could be a vital player for any of Blackburn Rovers, Middlesbrough and Stoke City. All three sides will hold ambitions of making returns to the Premier League, and the addition of Davies would certainly help that.

It’s understandable that his preference is a permanent move too. It would be a real surprise for him to break into Jurgen Klopp’s first-team plans at Anfield so leaving for good will free him to start afresh elsewhere ahead of the new campaign.