Leeds United weighing up move for Championship man, club want £6m

Leeds United are ‘weighing up a move’ for Stoke City left-back Josh Tymon, reports Daily Mail (14.07.22, page. 83).

Tymon, 23, has recently been linked with the likes of Rangers, Leeds United and Norwich City.

Football Insider claimed earlier in the month that the Potters left-back was of interest to Jesse Marsch’s side. And now, Daily Mail says that the Whites are weighing up a move for the Englishman.

It comes after Leeds’ Junior Firpo was ruled out for up to eight weeks.

It’s said that Stoke City value Tymon at upwards of £6million.

Tymon spent time with Hull City as a youngster but joined up with the Potters’ U23 side in 2017. He’s since established himself as a key player under Michael O’Neill, featuring 44 times in the Championship last season.

The left-back scored once and assisted four as his side succumbed to a disappointing 14th place finish.

Stoke’s summer so far…

The Potters have made some decent signings so far this summer, bringing in both Josh Laurent and Aden Flint on free transfers as well as Liam McCarron from Leeds United.

But now Leeds could swoop for one of O’Neill’s key players in Tymon and his possible departure would be a blow for the Northern Irishman’s side.

Tymon is a huge part of O’Neill’s Stoke City system, providing great coverage on the left-side of defence and also provide a cutting edge going forward.

It’s easy to see why Leeds are interested. But whether or not they’re prepared to meet this apparent £6million price tag remains to be seen.

Stoke City kick off their 2022/23 Championship campaign with a trip to Millwall at the end of this month.