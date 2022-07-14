League One side casting eye over Preston North End midfielder

Harrop, 26, has failed to live up to expectations at Preston North End.

The attacking midfielder only featured six times last season across his time with both Preston North End and Fleetwood Town.

The Lilywhites signed the promising youngster from Manchester United back in 2017 and at the time he carried a huge potential on his shoulders. However, his he has failed to live up to expectations since his arrival, ultimately leading to him being made available for transfer this summer.

Ryan Lowe clearly doesn’t see a future for Harrop at the club, and the door is open for him to leave.

Now, Football Insider have stated Harrop has been allowed to train with League One’s Burton Albion in a move which could hopefully reignite his career.

Time to kick on…

After struggling for consistency, Harrop will be hoping his next move allows him more game time and a chance to hit the ground running.

The Stockport-born midfielder hasn’t scored a league goal since January 2020, highlighting how poor his form as of late has been.

The 26-year-old is currently being closely assessed by Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink before the Brewers’ boss decides whether he wants to go ahead with a deal.

Hasselbaink will need to ensure Harrop is not only raring to go on the pitch, but focused on getting back on the right path after a difficult time in Lancashire.

League One could be a good platform for Harrop to build some momentum again, so it remains to be seen if he can impress with Burton Albion.