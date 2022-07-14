League One coach would ‘love’ 24-year-old trialist to join following Coventry City release

Oxford United assistant manager Craig Short has admitted he would “love” former Coventry City man Jodi Jones to sign this summer.

Coventry City made the decision to let go of winger Jones at the end of last season.

The 24-year-old long looked like an exciting player for the Sky Blues but injuries disrupted his involvement and development, leading to his departure once his contract expired this summer.

His hunt for a new club has been ongoing and he has been spending time with Oxford United of late.

Now, following a strong performance for the U’s against Eastleigh, Karl Robinson’s assistant manager Short has expressed his desire to see Jones stay at the Kassam Stadium for the long-term. Speaking with the Oxford Mail, here’s what he had to say:

“I’d love him to join the club and he looks as though he’s quite happy here, so hopefully that will get done.

“I know his history, he’s had his injury problems, but he looks really hungry.

“He’s making up for lost time, he just needs to get his fitness back and he’s getting there.”

‘Making up for lost time’…

Injuries have hampered the early stages of Jones’ career but his trial with Oxford United will surely be a huge confidence booster.

The former Dagenham and Redbridge youngster still has the potential and the time to forge a successful career in the EFL. The Lassam Stadium could be a good spot for him to start a new chapter too, with assistant manager Short certainly a big admirer.

Jones mainly plays on the right-hand side, looking to cut in on his favoured left foot. He has played on the left-hand side before though and through the middle as an attacking midfielder, so he would bring some worthwhile versatility to Robinson’s side.

A move for the Londoner could be a low-risk, high-reward deal for Oxford United following his departure from Coventry City.