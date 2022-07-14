Latest West Brom news: 2020 signing poised to join Cardiff City, key defender attracting interest + more

West Brom will be hoping a strong summer transfer window can stand them in good stead for the new season, with the pressure on Steve Bruce to improve.

Jed Wallace and John Swift both joined earlier in the window, bolstering the Baggies squad ahead of the new campaign.

Steve Bruce has revealed when speaking to the Express and Star that his priority is adding depth to his midfield, and plenty of names have been mentioned as possible additions to help him do just that.

The Baggies have been strongly linked to midfielder Elliot Anderson for some time now. Anderson said recently via Newcastle United’s official club website that he’d be ‘happy’ to head out on loan this season if he isn’t in Eddie Howe’s plans just yet.

Stoke City and Luton Town are said to be also interested in the 19-year-old, as per The Athletic. Huddersfield Town are the latest side to identify the popular playmaker as a target too, according to iNews.

West Brom have also held talks with former midfielder Okay Yokuslu, as per the Express and Star. Yokuslu, 28, is a free agent after his contract with Celta Vigo recently expired at the end of last season and has dropped his wage demands.

In terms of outgoings, Joseph Masi has revealed that Baggies defender Cedric Kipre will be departing to Cardiff City on a season-long loan.

Kipre has struggled to find his feet since making the move to the Hawthorns back in 2020, playing only 19 times and spending an underwhelming spell out on loan with RSC Charleroi.

West Brom goalkeeper Josh Griffiths is undergoing a medical with Portsmouth ahead of a season-long loan according to Alex Crook. It will be Griffiths’ third loan spell away from the Hawthorns and another good chance to gain experience.

Football League World has claimed that key defender Dara O’Shea is attracting interest from Burnley. The report states that the Clarets are in the market for a centre-back after Nathan Collins’ departure and have “set their sights” on O’Shea as Vincent Kompany looks to further bolster his ranks.

Finally, West Brom starlet Reyes Cleary is set to stay until December despite the fact he has turned down the offer of a professional contract, the Express and Star has said. His scholarship deal expires in the final month of the year and then, he will be free to find a new home.