Latest Sheffield United news: ‘Ridiculously low’ bid for defender revealed, Celtic target addresses future + more

However, speculation has started to circulate regarding potential outgoings.

Greece international right-back George Baldock has been linked with moves to Celtic and Olympiacos over the summer. The 29-year-old has racked up over 150 appearances during his five-year stay with the Blades and when speaking to The Star regarding his future, he said:

“I’m under contract here and I’m very, very happy here. I think we can achieve really good things here.

“I love the lads, I love working under Hecky [Paul Heckingbottom] and it’s just one of those things, isn’t it? It never actually came to anything.

“I’m extremely happy here. Everyone knows how much I love the club. And I’ll give my all for the club until the day I leave.”

Max Lowe is another player who has been linked with an exit on a couple of occasions this year too.

The 25-year-old spent last season on loan at Nottingham Forest and reports said that the Premier League new boys had a £2million bid for Lowe knocked back in January. Upon their promotion to the top-flight, it was reported that Forest would try again in summer but, now they’ve signed Omar Richards, that seems less likely.

Olympiacos have also submitted a bid recently for Lowe, as per Football Insider. However, those links are yet to materialise into a move.

When speaking to The Star, Heckingbottom gave some insight into Lowe’s future:

“He is staying. There was a bid for Lowey. A ridiculously low bid. A lot less than what we paid for him.

“We like the lad, he’s gone out on loan and done really well in this league and helped a team get promoted out of this league. That’s exactly what we want.”

Elsewhere, the Daily Mail claimed that German side Werder Bremen had made a £17.9million bid for Blades midfielder Sander Berge.

Despite the strong links, Heckingbottom was quick to shut down these reports when speaking to The Star:

“We’ve had nothing.