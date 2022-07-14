Latest Sheffield United news: ‘Ridiculously low’ bid for defender revealed, Celtic target addresses future + more

Sheffield United‘s recruitment drive has picked up in the last few weeks with Tommy Doyle (loan), Anel Ahmedhodzic and Ciaran Clark (loan) all coming through the door.
However, speculation has started to circulate regarding potential outgoings.
Greece international right-back George Baldock has been linked with moves to Celtic and Olympiacos over the summer. The 29-year-old has racked up over 150 appearances during his five-year stay with the Blades and when speaking to The Star regarding his future, he said:
“I’m under contract here and I’m very, very happy here. I think we can achieve really good things here.
“I love the lads, I love working under Hecky [Paul Heckingbottom] and it’s just one of those things, isn’t it? It never actually came to anything.
“I’m extremely happy here. Everyone knows how much I love the club. And I’ll give my all for the club until the day I leave.”
Max Lowe is another player who has been linked with an exit on a couple of occasions this year too.
The 25-year-old spent last season on loan at Nottingham Forest and reports said that the Premier League new boys had a £2million bid for Lowe knocked back in January. Upon their promotion to the top-flight, it was reported that Forest would try again in summer but, now they’ve signed Omar Richards, that seems less likely.
Olympiacos have also submitted a bid recently for Lowe, as per Football Insider. However, those links are yet to materialise into a move.
When speaking to The Star, Heckingbottom gave some insight into Lowe’s future:
“He is staying. There was a bid for Lowey. A ridiculously low bid. A lot less than what we paid for him.
“We like the lad, he’s gone out on loan and done really well in this league and helped a team get promoted out of this league. That’s exactly what we want.”
Elsewhere, the Daily Mail claimed that German side Werder Bremen had made a £17.9million bid for Blades midfielder Sander Berge.
Despite the strong links, Heckingbottom was quick to shut down these reports when speaking to The Star:
“We’ve had nothing.
“It’s a big bugbear of mine. Anyone can put whatever they want, wherever they want and all of a sudden it’s fact. But nothing has happened.”
In terms of potential incomings, Football Insider have claimed that Sheffield United have ‘opened talks’ to sign Brighton attacker Rheda Khadra.
The 21-year-old scored four goals and got two assists in 28 appearances whilst on loan at Blackburn Rovers last season. Previous reports have stated that the Blades will face competition from Blackburn Rovers and Sunderland in trying to sign Khadra, but it remains to be seen how those links develop.