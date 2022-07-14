Increased price tag revealed in Nottingham Forest’s pursuit of Huddersfield Town’s Lewis O’Brien

A fresh report from iNews has revealed that Huddersfield Town are set to make £12million from Lewis O’Brien’s move to Nottingham Forest.

O’Brien has been heavily linked with a move to Nottingham Forest this month, and it looks like the move is in its final stages.

A recent report from The Telegraph‘s John Percy revealed that Forest were ‘putting the finishing touches’ on a £10million move for the midfielder.

But a contrasting report from iNews has revealed that the transfer is worth £12million rather than £10million.

iNews’ report goes on to reveal that there’s ‘increasing hope’ that the deal will go through, and that Huddersfield boss Danny Schofield ‘will get an opportunity to spend the lion’s share of whatever the club raise from O’Brien’s departure’.

The summer ahead for Town…

With O’Brien seemingly closing in on his exit from Huddersfield Town, and Harry Toffolo looking set to follow, it’ll certainly give the Terriers some money to spend, but not a lot of time to spend it.

The new season is just a few weeks away and Schofield will want to find players of a similar ilk to the likes of O’Brien and Toffolo as to keep the club on the path that Carlo Corberan had them on.

Town play a fluid game and O’Brien in particular was a huge cog in the side, and a huge reason why they reached the play-off final last season.

Replacing him will be difficult. But if the Yorkshire side can claim £12million back from O’Brien and then a few more on Toffolo then it will be good business for all involved.

Huddersfield open their 2022/23 campaign with a home game v Burnley at the end of this month.