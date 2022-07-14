Huddersfield Town summer signing reveals ‘interest’ from other clubs before Terriers move

Huddersfield Town new boy Kyle Hudlin has confirmed he had ‘interest’ from other clubs before opting to link up with the Terriers this summer.

Huddersfield Town confirmed the signing of Hudlin on Wednesday. He arrives upon the expiry of his contract with Solihull Moors, putting pen to paper on a deal that could see him stay at the John Smith’s Stadium until the summer of 2025.

He initially links up with the B team, where he will be aiming to continue his development before pushing for a senior breakthrough.

Upon the confirmation of his move to Huddersfield Town, the towering striker has moved to admit that he had attracted attention from other clubs before ultimately deciding to join the Terriers.

Speaking with the club’s official website, Hudlin stated he is ‘ecstatic’ to make the move, picking the Championship club as he believes it will be the best place for him to continue to improve. Here’s what he had to say:

“I’m ecstatic!

“It’s a move that I kind of saw coming because of the opportunity it graces.

“I had other interest from different clubs, but this was definitely where I set my mind to and feel like I’ll get the best development for the rest of my career.”

Bidding to kick on…

Hudlin’s height and power will make him a handful for defenders at any level, but his focus will be on developing across the board to take his game to the next level and emerge as a first-team player with Huddersfield Town.

A total of 15 goals in 62 games for Solihull Moors is a respectable total. However, Hudlin will want to become more potent in front of goal to ensure he is a goalscoring threat rather than just a nuisance for defenders.

There’s no doubt his addition is an exciting one for the Terriers’ B team and it will be hoped he can kick on and become a future first-team player for his new team.